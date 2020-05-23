Covid-19 Updates: Total cases in India reaches 1.25 lakh

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 125,101. This was updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. In the last 24 hours,6654 new cases were reported in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, of the total, 69,597 are active cases while 51,784 people have been cured of the disease. 137 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Maharashtra, is the worst hit state where the total cases is 44,582. Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu which has 14,753 cases, and Gujarat with 13,268 case.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1,517, followed by 802 in Gujarat and 272 in Madhya Pradesh.