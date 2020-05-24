Covid-19 Updates:2399 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

2399 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia on Sunday . The ministry also announced 2284 cases of recovery also. The cases were reported in Riyadh (742), Makkah (611), Jeddah (474), Dammam (136).

The total number of infection in the country has rised to 72,560 . The number of total recoveries has rised to 43,520. The death toll has reached at 390.