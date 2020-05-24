DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates:2399 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

May 24, 2020, 07:48 pm IST

2399 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia on Sunday . The ministry also announced 2284 cases of recovery also. The cases were reported in Riyadh (742), Makkah (611), Jeddah (474), Dammam (136).

The  total number of  infection in the country has rised to   72,560 . The number of  total recoveries has rised to  43,520. The death toll has reached at  390.

