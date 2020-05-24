People riot against Mamata government in W.Bengal,Amphan death toll 85

People took to streets in W.Bengal raising anti-government slogans. The protests were against Mamata Banerjee’s inertness in restoring amenities back to normal on the third day after the severe cyclonic storm Amphan ravaged W.Bengal.

It estimated that 1.5 Crore people were directly affected, and more than 10 lakh homes collapsed in the most fierce storm in over a decade. Electric posts were plucked out in a very vast area and Power and water supply restoration will take time as the authorities strive hard to bring life back to normal in the state. Public broadcast systems, mobile towers are also damaged in the storm.

Kolkata, Howrah,24 Parganas, and several southern districts are still remain drowned in flood.CM Mamata Banerjee had requested central to cancel all Shramik trains to Bengal till May 26, as a precautionary measure for the current situations which favor epidemics.