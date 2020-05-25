” May be even worse than a dungeon’: High Court criticises state government over covid-19

The Gujarat High Court has came down heavily on the state government lead by BJP over the Covid-19 situation in the state. The High Court has called the situation in the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad “as good as a dungeon, may be even worse”. The court made this observation while passing a order in a suo motu PIL .

“It is very distressing and painful to note that the condition prevailing, as on date, in the Civil Hospital, is pathetic… We are very sorry to state that the Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, as on date, appears to be in an extremely bad shape”, said HC.

“As we said earlier that the Civil Hospital is meant to treat the patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as a dungeon. May be even worse than a dungeon. Unfortunately, the poor and helpless patients have no option,” the High Court observed.

“Does the health minister of the state of Gujarat have any idea about the problems which patients, doctors, nursing staff and other employees are facing as on date? How many times the health minister has interacted with the medical officers and other staff members in person so as to understand their difficulties and problems?. Is the state government aware of the hard fact that the patients at the Civil Hospital are dying because of lack of adequate number of ventilators? How does the state government propose to tackle this problem of ventilators?” the court asked.