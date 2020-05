1815 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health. The total number of of infections in the country has rised to 78,541.

2,572 recoveries were also reported from Saudi Arabia. The total recoveries in the kingdom has rised to 51,022. There are 397 cases in intensive care. 14 deaths due to coronavirus has been also reported in the country. The total number of deaths in the kingdom has rised to 425.