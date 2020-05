779 new Covid-19 cases has been reported in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has also announced 325 recoveries.

Ministry also reported 5 deaths in the country as a result of the disease. The new cases were detected through 28,000 more tests. The total number of infections stand at 31,086 , while recoveries are 15,982. The death toll is 253.

UAE had conducted an additional 41,000 tests, taking the total number of tests in the country to 2,044,493.