Covid-19 Updates:Recovery rate in India improves

The recovery rate from the coronavirus infection in the country has improved. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

As per the data released by the ministry, a total of 64426 people had recovered from the deadly pandemic. The recovery rate has reached at 42.45% in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 6387 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country. Also, 3935 people have recovered from the infection. The total number of cases has rised to 151767.170 deaths have been registered in last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to 4337. The number of active cases is 83004.