1644 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Health. Thus the total number of infections in the country has rised to 80185.

3,531 recoveriesĀ were also reported and thus taking theĀ total recoveries in the kingdom at 54,553. There are 397 cases in intensive care. 16 deaths were also reported in Saudi. The death toll has reached at 441.