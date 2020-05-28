Covid-19 Updates: 563 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

563 new cases of Covid-19 infections has been confirmed in UAE. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday. The ministry also announced 314 cases of recovery and 3 deaths.

The total number of infections in UAE now stands at 32,532 with 16,685 recoveries. The recovery rate has reached at 51.29% . The death toll stands at 258.

38,000 additional tests were carried out on Wednesday. The total number of tests that the UAE has conducted has reached at 2.11 million.