Covid-19 Updates: 563 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

563 new cases of Covid-19 infections has been confirmed in UAE. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday. The ministry also announced 314 cases of recovery and 3 deaths.
The total number of infections in UAE now stands at 32,532 with 16,685 recoveries. The recovery rate has reached at 51.29% . The death toll stands at 258.
38,000 additional tests were carried out on Wednesday. The total number of tests that the UAE has conducted has reached at 2.11 million.
??? ?????????? ??? ?????? ????? ?????? ??????? (????? 19) ?? ????????
