The recovery rate from Covid-19 infection in the country has increased. The recovery rate has reached at 42.75% in India. This was announced by the Health Ministry .

As per the updated data by the ministry 67,691 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3266 recoveries were reported in the country. 86110 people were under medical treatment. The total cases has reached 158333. The death toll has reached 4531 in the country.