Covid-19: Gulf country to impose 12-hour curfew from Sunday

A 12-hour partial curfew will be imposed in Kuwait from Sunday. The curfew will be from 6 pm to 6 am. The curfew is a part of a five-phase plan to gradually return to normal life.

Kuwait has also announced some relaxation on the measures imposed to contain the spread of corona. As per the new measures, mosques will reopen from Sunday in accordance with heath guidelines and preventive measures.

“We have approved a plan to gradually return to normal life, as we cannot continue with the complete lockdown. Returning to normal life and living with the pandemic is a must,” Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah .

Kuwait enforced a full lockdown from May 10 to 30 to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.