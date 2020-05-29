Covid-19 Updates: 17 deaths due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

17 People had lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia. The death toll has reached at 458. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia announced this on Friday.

Also, 1581 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the country, taking the total number of infections to 81,766. 2,460 recoveries were also reported in Saudi Arabia taking the total number of recoveries to 57,013 .

Riyadh continues to lead the cities with the highest number of reported cases on Friday with 483 new ones followed by Jeddah with 251, Mecca with 189 and Dammam with 124 cases.