DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 300 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain

May 29, 2020, 07:20 pm IST

300 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Bahrain on Friday. In this newly detected cases, 183  are  expatriate workers. The total number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain  has rised to 4846.

The  ministry has also informed 72 additional recoveries in the country, increasing total recoveries to 5,491. No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported on Friday, keeping the country’s death toll at 15. Currently, a total of 302,640 people have been tested in the country.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close