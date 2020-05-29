Covid-19 Updates: 300 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain

300 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Bahrain on Friday. In this newly detected cases, 183 are expatriate workers. The total number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain has rised to 4846.

The ministry has also informed 72 additional recoveries in the country, increasing total recoveries to 5,491. No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported on Friday, keeping the country’s death toll at 15. Currently, a total of 302,640 people have been tested in the country.