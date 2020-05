638 new cases of Coronavirus infections has been reported on Friday in UAE. This was announced by Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE. 412 cases of recovery from the infection and 2 deaths were also reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in UAE stand at 33,170, while recoveries are 17,097 . The death toll has risen to 260. The new cases were detected through 36,000 additional tests. Till now, UAE has conducted more than two million tests .