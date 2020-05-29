Covid-19 Updates: India’s recovery rate improves

7466 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in India in the last 24 hours.After this the total number of coronavirus infection has been rised to 165799. This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India. This was updated by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The total recoveries has reached at 71105. The recovery rate has reached 42.89% in the country. During the last twenty four hours, 3414 people have recovered.

Health Ministry said, 175 deaths have been registered in last 24 hours taking the nationwide Covid death toll to 4706. The number of cases under active medical supervision is reported to be 89987.