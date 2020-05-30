DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 11 Deaths due to coronavirus in Kuwait

May 30, 2020, 07:27 pm IST

The Health Ministry in Kuwait has on Saturday   confirmed 1,008 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country, raising the country’s infection tally to 26,192.

The ministry  also announced 11 new deaths from COVID-19. The death toll due to the pandemic has reached at  205. There are 206 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 883 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing to 10,156 the total of such recoveries in the country.

Starting from Sunday, Kuwait will enforce a 12-hour curfew, replacing a 20-day total curfew that began on May 10 across the country to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

