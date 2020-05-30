Covid-19 Updates: 11 Deaths due to coronavirus in Kuwait

The Health Ministry in Kuwait has on Saturday confirmed 1,008 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country, raising the country’s infection tally to 26,192.

The ministry also announced 11 new deaths from COVID-19. The death toll due to the pandemic has reached at 205. There are 206 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 883 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing to 10,156 the total of such recoveries in the country.

Starting from Sunday, Kuwait will enforce a 12-hour curfew, replacing a 20-day total curfew that began on May 10 across the country to stem the spread of the coronavirus.