22 People had lost their lives in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was informed by the Ministry of Heath. This is the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths. The death toll has reached at 480.

The total coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia has increased on Saturday by 1,618 to 83,384. 1,870 recoveries were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 58,883, leaving 24,501 active cases under treatment.