Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves

The recovery rate from Covid-19 infection has improved in India. The overall recovery rate has reached 47.40%. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the updated data, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached at 173763. In this 82370 patients have been cured so far.

In the first phase of lockdown, the recovery rate reached to 11.42% and in the second phase it crossed the 27%k. During the third phase of lockdown the recovery rate reached to 38.29%. At present, the highest recovery rate of 100 per cent has been recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and in Mizoram.

There are 17 States and Union Territories including Punjab, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which are above the national recovery rate of 47.40 per cent.