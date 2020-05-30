Covid-19 Updates:Bahrain reports 291 new cases of coronavirus

291 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. In this 196 are expatriate workers. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has thus rised to 10740. This was updated by the Ministry of Health.

111 COVID-29 patients have recovered, taking the overall number to 5,811. At present, 43 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 10 are in a critical condition. 4,904 are stable out of a total of 4,914 active cases.Currently, the active cases are 4,914 with 308,698 people having been tested in the Kingdom.