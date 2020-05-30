Indian star bowler playing cricket without breaking lockdown rules : Watch Video

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday shared a glimpse of him spending some quality time at home amid COVID-19 lockdown across the globe.
Shami took to social media to share of him, playing indoor cricket with his brother. However, the speedster enquired about the rules of the indoor game.
“Tell me the rules of Indoor Cricket! #OneDropOneHand,” his post read on Twitter.
Tell me the rules of Indoor Cricket! ? #OneDropOneHand pic.twitter.com/ad7MzgwQj1
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 29, 2020
