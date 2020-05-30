Lockdown 5.0: Know what is allowed and what is not

The nationwide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines regarding the ‘Lockdown 5.0’. The lockdown has been extended up to June 30. The fourth phase of lockdown has to be end on May 31.

In non-containment zones

Religious places, places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.

Schools, colleges, educational and training institutions will be allowed to open after consultations with states and Union territories. State governments can hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stake holders and a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July.

The dates for the following activities can be decided based on the assessment of the situation: international air travel, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditorium, assembly halls and similar places. Dates for allowing social, political, sports, religious and cultural functions and other large congregations can also be decided after assessing the prevailing situation.

The MHA said movement of individuals between 9 pm and 5 am will remain prohibited throughout the country.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people. However, if any state wants to regulate the movement of people, based on the assessment of the prevailing situation, it should give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions.

The states and UTs, however, have also been allowed to prohibit certain activities even outside the containment zones, based on their assessment of the situation.

Movement by passenger trains or Shramik special trains, domestic air travel, movements of Indians stranded abroad, evacuation of foreign nationals, sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued.

From 01.06.2020

?Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020

?#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines

Containment zones

In containment zones, the lockdown will continue till June 30. These zones will be demarcated by district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union health ministry.

Only essential activities will be allowed in these zones. Movement of people in and out of containment zones, except for medical emergencies and supply of essential services, will be strictly controlled. There will be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions.

The MHA also asked states and UTs to identify buffer zones outside containment zones where new cases are likely to occur.