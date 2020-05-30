Lockdown extended: Ministry of Home Affairs issued the guidelines for lockdown 5.0

The Union government has extended the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The lockdown which was to end on Sunday, May 31 was extended to June 30. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the new guidelines for the lockdown.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

In Phase II, schools, colleges, etc will be opened. The state governments have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. The ministry will then prepare SOP for these institutions.

In Phase III, dates for the opening of the above activities will be decided based on an assessment of the situation. However, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones.

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. These are: International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Also, social, political, sporting activities, cultural, and religious functions and other large congregations will remain out of bounds. In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

The containment zones will be demarcated by the states after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Also, no separate permission or approval or any e-permit will be required for such movements.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities: Ministry of Home Affairs. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/XvXbX2y5qU — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Vulnerable people, i.e. those above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, have been advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.