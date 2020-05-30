MA Yousuf Ali climbs atop Al Futtaim in the list of world billionaires

MA Yousuf Ali, The Chairman and MD of Lulu group of companies with a wealth of $ 5.30 bn climbed atop Majid Al Futtaim in the list of richest billionaires in the UAE. The list was published by the international rating agency Bloomsberg. Majid Al Futtaim with a wealth of $ 5.24 bn is trailing just behind the Indian based UAE businessman MA Yousuf Ali.

MA Yousuf Ali was conferred with Padma Shri by the then President of India, Pratibha Patil in 2008, considering his philanthropic activities focussing Indians, both abroad and at home.

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos remains the wealthiest man on the planet -with a net worth of $147 bn followed by Bill Gates with $ 111bn. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg is pushed to the fourth place by the French businessman, Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerburg has a balance sheet of $ 85.6 bn, whereas Arnault summed up a total of $87.2 bn.