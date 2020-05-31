Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE reported 2 deaths and 726 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE released the update in a press briefing. 42,000 tests were conducted over the past few days, authorities said, which led to the detection of the new cases.

MOHAP said 449 recoveries were also recorded. The total number of recoveries recorded in the UAE is now 17,546.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in the UAE is now 262. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 33,896 out of which 16,088 cases are in active treatment.