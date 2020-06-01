Coronavirus : Dubai releases new guidelines on wearing face masks in public

Authorities in Dubai have updated rules on wearing face masks in public, exempting children under the age of six and people with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders and those engaging in strenuous indoor and outdoor exercise from wearing them.

The updates to the rule were made on Sunday night by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The new rules on face masks comes as movement to and from the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi and its cities will be restricted starting from June 2 for a week as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Sunday.

The following categories of people are now exempt from wearing face masks in public under these specific conditions:

– Children under the age of six.

– People of determination with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders or any impairments that hamper their ability to breathe or communicate, as well as those for whom masks can lead to sensory triggering (This should be confirmed by a medical report).

– Individuals who require supplemental oxygen or have severe respiratory conditions, who cannot breathe safely or have difficulty breathing with a mask, are also exempted (This should be confirmed by a medical report).

The following updates also allow the public to temporarily remove their face mask while out in public under these conditions:

– When driving the car alone or in the presence of the same household members.

– While eating or drinking in indoor and outdoor settings, for example in restaurants. The public must however maintain physical distance with others.

– When engaging in strenuous indoor and outdoor exercise or high intensity workouts, as it may exacerbate known or unknown health conditions. Physical distancing must be observed at all times.

– While being alone with no people around – for example, in a private office setting.

– When the risks associated with wearing the face mask outweigh the benefits, for example while swimming or skydiving.

– While undergoing specific treatments that require removal of masks, such as dental work and eye, nose, and throat examinations, as well as other related treatments or examinations including those involving hair and beauty.