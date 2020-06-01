Coronavirus : Here’s what Abu Dhabi residents can and can’t do

This weekend, the UAE continued its gradual return to normal life as more restrictions were eased in Dubai, allowing residents to return to the gym and visit some public beaches.

Cinemas and parks have opened and nightly restrictions were pushed back from 8pm to 11pm. Restrictions on leaving the home technically end at 6am – though people are allowed out to exercise after Fajr prayer at 4.30am.

Movement in and out of Abu Dhabi as well as between the emirate’s regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah has been banned for a week as authorities continue to fight the spread of Covid-19, it was announced on Sunday.

The ban, which comes into effect from Tuesday, June 2, will be in place for a period of one week, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The ban is applicable to all residents, including UAE nationals, and only those working in vital sectors and holding special permits are exempt from this movement ban.

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, who announced the new ban on movement, said exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods.

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week. pic.twitter.com/IqPnbyVW86 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

Restrictions on malls, restaurants eased

Also on Sunday, the National Screening Programme, Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with DOH, announced the easing some restrictions on activities in the emirate, including raising the capacity in malls and restaurants inside malls to 40 per cent.