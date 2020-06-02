Covid-19 Updates: India’s recovery rate improves

The data of coronavirus situation in India has been updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The ministry informed that the recovery rate in the country has improved.

The recovery rate has reached at 48.07%. In the first phase of lockdown, the recovery rate reached to 11.42% and in second phase it reached around 27%. During the third phase of lockdown recovery rate reached to 38.29%.

The total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 198706. Till now 95527 people affected with corona virus have cured.The number of active cases is 97581. The death toll has reached at 5598.