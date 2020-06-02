Sex and Life : Here’s why girls cry during sex

In Indian society, a girl is brought up in such an environment that her mind is scared about sex. For the first time many kinds of myths are associated with sexual intercourse. Such is the psychology of people that girls have a lot of pain during the time of first sex. During this time many misconceptions about bleeding also exist in our society.

There is some connection with pain from the state of sexual intercourse, such confusion often resides in the minds of people. How can you get rid of this pain and enjoy sex relations and make your relationships normal. The pain that occurs during sexual intercourse is called Daisperenia in medical language. This is the kind of pain that can happen again and again, and the effect of this pain is very bad on the relationship between men and women.

Why does it cause pain ?:

Actually, the main reason for the pain that women experience during sex for the first time is too much vaginal tightness. This happens when the muscles of the vagina are pulled and swollen. In such a situation, the woman has a lot of pain during sexual intercourse. Such women are likely to be with those who consider sex relations very bad and do not cooperate with the man during sexual intercourse. The psychological effect of this is that during intercourse the muscles of the vagina shrink and there is intense pain.

Any kind of infection in the vagina is also a major cause of pain during sexual intercourse. Often the shape of the vagina changes, which is called endometriosis. If you also have pain during sexual intercourse then you should contact the doctor immediately.