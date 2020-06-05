Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed on Friday that the recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 48.27% in India.

The total number of people cured for the viral infection has reached at 109462. In the last 24 hours 5355 people had cured.

The ministry also updated that in the last 24 hours 9851 new cases of coronavirus has been reported. This is the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of the corona pandemic in India. The total number of infection has reached 2,26,770.

During the last 24 hour, 273 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to 6348. The fatality rate is 2.80%. 1,43,661 Covid-19 tests has been carried out in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests has reached at 43,86,379.