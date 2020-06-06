Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 37,642 after the country recorded another 624 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.One more deaths from the novel virus has been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 274 , the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 765 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 20,337 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.