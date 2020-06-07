Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

For the second day in a row, the UAE has reported more coronavirus recoveries than infections; 724 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the deadly virus, bringing the overall recoveries in the country to 21,061.

According to the regular media briefing held in Abu Dhabi, a total of 626 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally of infected people in the country to 38,268.

One more death was also confirmed on Saturday, taking to 275 the UAE’s death toll.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 52,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, said Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the UAE has now crossed 2.5 million, which is one of the highest in the world. Dr Al Ashamsi said: “UAE health authorities continue their efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus. A total of 2.5 million COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country to date.”

She added: “We urge the public to refrain from spreading and sharing rumors and false information”, calling on the public to follow official sources to get the facts and the correct reports.

Also speaking during the media briefing was Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector.

Al Hosani made it clear that going back to normal required every individual to do their part. It is the responsibility of every one of us to continue to follow health practices and abide by social distancing guidelines, she explained.

It is important to pay attention to the elderly and keep them healthy and safe at home. Health care providers have been instructed to conduct COVID-19 tests forvisiting nurses who are in direct contact with the elderly and people of determination, Al Hosani added.

She affirmed that individuals infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms don’t need to be hospitalized. However, they are required to self-quarantine at home or at a quarantine facility to avoid infecting others.