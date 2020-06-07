Saudi opens full time Tatman Covid clinics

Tatman Covid clinics began its operations from Sunday on six major cities in Saudi Arabia.31 Tatman clinics will treat patients with Covid symptoms in Riyadh, Jiddah, Mekkah, Medina, Al Hasa, and Al Kassim.

The clinics will treat only patients with evident Covid symptoms like high fever and respiratory difficulties in the first phase. The first phase starts with Covid tests and health prescriptions for the enrollees. Tatman are special Covid clinics that provide expert treatment to Covid-19 patients and the authorities will soon open new clinics in other parts of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia had also released an app in its fight against the Covid-19. According to MOH, the app aims at providing protection and healthcare to citizens and residents who are self-isolating or in quarantine and enhancing their recovery procedures. The app provides many services including, examination results, updating data of those who were in contact with confirmed cases, daily follow-up of the health status, epidemiological investigation, and, communicating with 937.

Covid patients are inching close to 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia and the health authorities had increased the number of Covid tests conducted. Saudi now conducts 25000 tests a day. Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia also encouraged citizens and residents with inquiries about the virus to call the 937 Center, 24/7. It reiterated the importance of the precautions and preventive measures against respiratory infections in general.