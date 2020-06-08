Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE announced 540 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 38,808.

The latest cases, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after more than 44,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

One more death has also been confirmed, which makes the total number of deaths 276 in the country.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.