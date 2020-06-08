Covid-19 Updates: 91 new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala

91 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. Among the new cases, 73 persons returned from abroad (UAE-42, Kuwait-15, Oman-5, Russia-4, Nigeria-3, Saudi Arabia-2, Italy-1, Jordan-1), 15 persons returned from other states (Maharashtra-6, Tamil Nadu-6, Delhi-2, Karnataka-1). A person in Thrissur developed the disease through contact.

Of the new cases, 27 are in Thrissur, 14 in Malappuram, 13 in Kozhikode, eight in Kasaragod, seven in Alappuzha, five each in Kollam and Alappuzha, four in Kannur, three each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kottayam, two in Wayanad and one in Palakkad.

Dini Chacko aged 41, who was under treatment for the disease at Thrissur Medical College, died today. Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus patients tested negative for the disease on Monday. As of today, there are 1174 patients under treatment for the viral disease at various hospitals in Kerala