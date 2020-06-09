Covid-19: State government imposes ‘complete lockdown’ as coronavirus cases  increases

Mizoram government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state till June 22 to control the spread of coronavirus. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Zoramthanga after a meeting of ministers, association of doctors, churches, NGOs, local and village councils.

“Total lockdown for two weeks starting midnight tonight (Monday). Quarantine period will be for 21 days. Home quarantine option to be limited to only extremely unavoidable cases,” chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted.Other details of the lockdown guidelines are being formulated, he said.

Mizoram has reported 8 coronavirus cases, taking the tally from 1 to 42. The state government also decided to increase the quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 21 days.

All the patients who reported COVID-19 positive in the last seven days are aged between 21-30 and Delhi returnees. They have been placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state.