44 special flights to Kerala from UAE has been announced as the part of Vande Bharat Mission . A total of 45 special flights has been announced. The other flight will run to Odisha.

Few days back, 25 flights, including eight to Kerala, were added as part of the last leg of phase-2 from June 9 to 19. As per revised schedule, five of them – Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Lucknow – will fly between June 21 and 23.