Actress Monalisa responds to rumours of live-in relationship with an older man

Ever since Monalisa had participated in Bigg Boss, people had been interested to know more about the then Bhojpuri actress. At that point in time, people had come across her pictures with a much older man on a Facebook profile by her name. Some reports said that the name of the man was Madan and apparently Monalisa had been in a live-in relationship with him. She has now finally broken her silence about this matter.

In an interview, the actress has revealed that this news had been upsetting. She said, “I am very upset since the time I’ve seen this news report. I mean how can they write something like this without even asking or speaking to me. Vikrant saw this report first and he showed it to me. We started laughing over it, but now I am unable to remove it from my mind as my fans will start believing it. I am lucky I have a partner like Vikrant, who is understanding, but what if a couple who doesn’t have that maturity between them, then such news can spoil their relationship.”

She also challenged the publication to actually bring this person in front of her. She said, “On what basis have they written that I was in a live-up with this person Madan and that too for six long years. Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. Touch wood, we have been together since then and our relationship has lasted for so long. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me.”