Doctors strike lames Hyderabad’s Covid fight

300 doctors of Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital flashed a lightning strike after their plight was not responded by health authorities.The situation escalated with the death of a 55 year old patient at the state run Gandhi hospital after which the relatives of the deceased marched in to the hospital and ransacked the hospital and attacked duty doctor with a steel chair.The doctor allegedly suffered serious injury to the hip and the other medical staffs rushed to safety from the angry mob.The injured doctor is now in treatment.

The doctors demand for more designated Covid hospitals was not responded by the state health authorities following which 300 PG doctors treating Covid patients at Gandhi hospital refused to resume duty on Thursday.The doctors demanded police protection during duty hours and more Covid hospitals for reducing the strenuous task of treating 4 Cr people in a single centralized Covid center.The doctors gathered at the hospital entrance and chanted ‘we want justice’ slogan.

The State health ministry has approached the striking doctors for negotiations.The duty doctor said the deceased patient was administered Oxygen for breathing difficulties.But refusing the directions of hospital staff he removed the oxygen and went to the toilet where he suffered Cardiac arrest and died.