Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared her version of Band Baaja Baaraat in a new post on social media.

Parineeti shared a sizzling photograph of herself on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting a black lacy corset paired with high-waisted pants, holding a jacket and wearing a peaked cap.

“‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ (my version),” she captioned the image.