Amulya Leona Noronha who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ gets bail after 4 months

The day after a sessions court rejected the bail petition of Amulya Leona Noronha, the 19-year-old who was held on charges of sedition for saying “Pakistan Zindabad” at an anti-CAA protest in February, a magistrate’s court granted the college student “default bail” since the state had failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time period.

Police in Bengaluru were due to file a chargesheet on May 20, when the 90-day period since her arrest ended, but did so only on June 3.

The delay enabled Amulya’s advocates to move a plea under section 167(2) of the CrPC, under which those arrested are entitled to bail at the end of 60/90 days given to the police for investigation — if a chargesheet is not filed by then.