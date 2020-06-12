Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan feeds “hungry animals” with family : Watch Video

Shikhar Dhawan, India opening batsman, took to Instagram to share a video of him feeding “hungry animals” together with his son Zoraver as his spouse Aesha captures the dad-son duo. Dhawan, whereas sharing the video, mentioned that educating his son “the true values of life” is essential and urged his followers to do their bit in serving to those in want throughout these testing occasions. “As a father, it’s very important to teach my son the true values of life and one of them is to be kind to others, especially the ones in need. Feeding hungry animals during these tough times are important and I feel proud imparting such deep lessons to my son. Would request everyone to do their bit,” Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of many first cricketers who applauded Dhawan’s gesture.

“Sabash Jatta,” Harbhajan commented with a coronary heart emoji.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav additionally posted a coronary heart emoji on Dhawan’s post.

Recently, Dhawan caught up together with his opening associate Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal in a present ”Open nets with Mayank” on bcci.television.

During the chat, Dhawan opened up about his Test debut the place he scored a century of simply 85 deliveries towards Australia in Mohali in 2013.

“It was one of my best performance,” Dhawan informed Mayank Agarwal.