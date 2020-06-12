Oppo launches A52 smartphones in India : Price and Features

Oppo A52 has been launched in India, months after the phone was first unveiled in China. The budget smartphone is offered in two colour options and its sales will commence through online and offline channels starting June 17.

The Oppo A52 carries four cameras on the back, and a single selfie shooter, housed in the hole-punch cutout. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The Oppo A52 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options and it will go on sale starting June 17 via major online and offline retailers.

A52 specifications

Oppo A52 runs ColourOS 7.1, based on Android 10. It sports a 6.5-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also has 128GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of cameras, its quad rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a ultra-wide lens. The rectangular rear camera module also houses two 2-megapixel image sensors. For selfies and video calling, the Oppo A52 packs an 8-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Oppo A52 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.0×75.5×8.9mm and weighs 192 grams.