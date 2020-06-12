Over one million people sign petition to shut down pornhub 

Over a million people from across the globe have signed in a petition demanding the shutdown of Pornhub, which is the world’s largest porn site, for allegedly gaining profit from trafficking and exploitation of women and children.

Led by anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait, the petition cites several cases of videos involving rape, child rape, and trafficking and exploitation of women and children being featured on the website to substantiate their demand for the shutting down of the website.

The campaign was endorsed by over 300 anti-trafficking and child protection forums and signed by people from from as many as 192 countries. The campaign also calls for justice for the victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Pornhub, which offer free access to viewers, had as many as 42 billion visits last year, say media reports. In the past, several people have accused the website of profiting from videos of them facing sexual assault being featured on the website.