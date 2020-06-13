Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 428,000 globally

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.7-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,731,721 on Saturday. Meanwhile, 428,210 people died worldwide due to the virus. Till now, 3,925,295 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures.

The director-general of the World Health Organization says he is ‘truly concerned’ about divisions the coronavirus pandemic has created globally and within countries, calling it an ‘invisible but a very small virus causing havoc.’

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday that the novel coronavirus ‘is a very dangerous virus, and it’s very hard to fight this virus in a divided world,.