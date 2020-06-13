Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Saudi Arabia reported on Friday 3,921 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the 3,000-mark for seven consecutive days, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is the highest ever daily toll since the outbreak of the pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom to 119,942.

The Kingdom is witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases after it began to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The ministry also announced 36 new deaths, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities in the Kingdom to 893.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,010 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 81,029, leaving 38,020 active cases under treatment across the Kingdom’s hospitals.

Of the total 3,921 new cases, 1,588 were recorded in Riyadh, while Jeddah, Makkah, and Hufof registered 391, 197, and 192 respectively. In addition, Khobar, Madinah and Dammam also recorded 176, 144 and 104 separately.