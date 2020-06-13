Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 cases cross 3,09,000 in India

India’s coronavirus cases on Friday surpassed the 300,000-mark, according to Worldometers.info website, while the death toll stood at 8,890.

Earlier in the day, India recorded over 10,000 new cases and 396 fatalities in a single day for the first time since the outbreak , even as the Centre on Friday asked the states to pay special attention to the emerging epicentres of Covid-19 and undertake stringent containment measures to check the contagion.

As the tally increased to 309,603 and the death toll to 8,890 till saturday 6am, the Union Health ministry stressed that the doubling time of coronavirus cases had improved to 17.4 days from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago.

India on Thursday surpassed the UK to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.