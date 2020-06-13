Govt provides satellite phones to villagers in areas along the China and Nepal border

District Administration has decided to give satellite phones to 49 gram pradhans in areas along the China and Nepal border adjoining Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand which have poor phone connectivity, reports said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has provided these phones to the district administration for villagers’ use. Many of them depend on Nepalese SIM cards, as telecoms, including state-run BSNL have not set up towers here due to the rough terrain.

District Magistrate of Pithorogarh Vijay Kumar Jogdande said in the report that among the 49 villages, 34 are from Dharchula tehsil and the rest are from Munsyari. He added that 19 satellite phones were given to the gram pradhans of Byas and Darma areas of Dharchula on Friday.According to him, the rest of the phones will also be given soon.

Jogdande said that 15 village chiefs in Munsyari will be provided the satellite phones by Sunday, adding that the phone charges is Rs 12 per minute. One SMS will also cost Rs 12,.