‘Boycott China’: Chinese firms should banned from government tenders, demands Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday demanded that Chinese companies be banned from participation in the tendering process in the country.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch affiliateed with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also demanded the cancellation of the lowest bid made by China’s Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Appealing to the Indians to boycott Chinese products, the Manch demanded a ban on the import of Chinese goods and levy of cess on China-made products sold in India. Manch has also appealed to the Indian actors, sportsperson and other celebrities not to promote Chinese products .