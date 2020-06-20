Actress Samantha Akkineni’s latest video with her friend’s pet dogs goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Samantha Akkineni is spending her quarantine with husband Naga Chaitanya and their pet dog, Hash Akkineni. She is keeping herself busy by learning healthy cooking and sustainable living from nutritionist Sridevi Jasti, working out and indulging in terrace gardening.

Recently, she paid a visit to her best friend and celebrity fashion designer Shilpa Reddy’s home. She was greeted by two canine buddies who showered their love on her. In the video, Samantha couldn’t control her happiness as the two dogs play with her.

Sharing a video and a photo, Samantha wrote, “@shilpareddy.official God bless #foreverandalways (sic),” with a hug and heart emoji.