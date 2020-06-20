Pakistan records highest Covid positives in a single day, Cases cross 171,000

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 171,665 after 6,604 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, says a report from Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services. This is the highest recorded single day spike in Pakistan so far.

153 new Covid deaths were also reported on the past 24 hrs,taking the total death count to 3,382.

Out of the total infection so far, Sindh has 65,163, Punjab 64,216, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 20,790, Islamabad 10,279, Balochistan 9,162, Gilgit Baltistan 1,253 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 803 infected patients.